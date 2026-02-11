The Language of Weaving: Grace Lillian Lee’s Journey from the Torres Strait

Art is both a reminder and a mirror of memory and heritage—much like Grace Lillian Lee’s creations, which draw viewers into stories of ocean winds, migration and ancestry. Lee, a multicultural Australian artist and designer, was in Delhi last weekend exhibiting her work at the India Art Fair. She also took part in a conversation titled 'Dreaming in Thread' alongside designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango and the Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Philip Green. The event, organised by the Australian High Commission in collaboration with Raw Mango, explored First Nations and south Asian textile and fashion practices.

At the India Art Fair, on display was Lee’s woven wearable art collection, ‘The Winds of Guardians’, which includes a series of four suspended body sculptures resembling warrior armour in form and shape. Lee is a descendant of the Meriam Mer people of Erub of the eastern Torres Strait—a group of islands between Australia and Papua New Guinea. “We live by the ocean and with the ocean,” she says. “My community lives across a cluster of islands… there are over 200 dialects and 19 inhabited islands.”