Delhi cabinet approves 16 km metro extension

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards strengthening and modernising the capital’s public transport system, with the Cabinet approving Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project envisages the development of three new corridors spanning 16 kilometres, with 13 metro stations. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,014.91 crore, of which the Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore, she said.
According to the government, the expansion is a significant step towards implementing its “7-C Vision” for transportation—Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting-edge mobility. The project is targeted for completion by 2028.
Gupta emphasised that strengthening public transport is essential for achieving environmental protection and net-zero emission goals. “This metro expansion will play a crucial role in making Delhi cleaner, more efficient and globally competitive,” she said, describing the decision as an investment in the city’s future.
The CM added that the construction of the new corridors would reduce traffic congestion and help curb pollution. The three approved corridors are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (via Central Vista), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1. Of the 13 proposed stations, 10 will be underground and three elevated, as per the statement.
The government stated that the expansion will facilitate seamless interchanges with the existing metro network and improve connectivity between the airport, commercial centres and residential areas. It aims to provide citizens with a clean, efficient and integrated transport system while reducing dependence on private vehicles, the statement added.
The longest corridor under Phase V(A) will run from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.913 kilometres with nine proposed stations. Passing through the Central Vista area, it will connect key administrative, cultural and historic zones to the metro network, according
to the statement. It will link major government offices and Kartavya Bhavan complexes, benefiting an estimated 60,000 employees and nearly two lakh daily commuters. The corridor is estimated to cost `9,570.40 crore, with Rs 2,337.24 crore to be contributed by the Delhi government.
Major locations on this route will include RK Ashram Marg (under construction), Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, CCS Buildings, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.
The second corridor, from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Airport Terminal-1, will stretch 2.26 kilometres and include one station. The project cost is estimated at Rs 1,419.64 crore, of which Rs 351.86 crore will be funded by the Delhi government, the statement said.
The third corridor, from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, will span 3.9 kilometres with three stations. It is estimated to cost Rs 1,024.87 crore, with a Delhi government contribution of Rs 251.36 crore.