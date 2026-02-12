Delhi cabinet approves 16 km metro extension

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards strengthening and modernising the capital’s public transport system, with the Cabinet approving Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project envisages the development of three new corridors spanning 16 kilometres, with 13 metro stations. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,014.91 crore, of which the Delhi government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore, she said.

According to the government, the expansion is a significant step towards implementing its “7-C Vision” for transportation—Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting-edge mobility. The project is targeted for completion by 2028.

Gupta emphasised that strengthening public transport is essential for achieving environmental protection and net-zero emission goals. “This metro expansion will play a crucial role in making Delhi cleaner, more efficient and globally competitive,” she said, describing the decision as an investment in the city’s future.

The CM added that the construction of the new corridors would reduce traffic congestion and help curb pollution. The three approved corridors are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (via Central Vista), Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1. Of the 13 proposed stations, 10 will be underground and three elevated, as per the statement.