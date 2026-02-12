Delhi government announces Rs 12 crore aid for construction workers’ kids

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at strengthening support for construction workers and accelerating development in rural areas of the national capital.

Addressing a public programme at the Tyagraj Stadium on Wednesday, she oversaw the direct transfer of more than Rs 12.4 crore into the bank accounts of 15,706 children of registered construction workers to support their education.

On the same occasion, the CM inaugurated newly constructed panchayat buildings in two villages and laid the foundation stone for 59 development projects across 37 villages. These projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 134 crore, are set to boost infrastructure and civic amenities in rural Delhi.

Gupta stressed, “Delhi’s growth rests on the hard work of its labour force. Delhi is not built only with bricks and roads. It is built by the hands of workers. Ensuring their safety and dignity is our priority.”