Delhi government to shift overhead power wiring from 125 colonies across capital

NEW DELHI: Overhead electricity wiring will be removed from as many as 125 colonies and a total of 26 roads in Chandni Chowk after the Delhi government approved a proposal to shift and underground power lines.

The Delhi government has given the green light to proposals for shifting and undergrounding high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) electricity lines in different parts of the national capital, in a move aimed at improving public safety and strengthening power infrastructure.

According to a statement, projects worth around Rs 463 crore have been cleared under the initiative. Of this, works in 125 colonies and localities across various Assembly constituencies will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 267.20 crore. Further, overhead wires along 26 roads in the Chandni Chowk area will be undergrounded at an estimated cost of about Rs 159.47 crore.