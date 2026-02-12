Delhi governtment plans meeting with stakeholders amid complaints regarding functioning of DSEU

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering an expanded round of stakeholder consultations to review the functioning of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), amid growing concerns over governance, academic standards, and the effects of merging government polytechnics and skill centres into the institution, officials said.
Government officials on Wednesday stated that inputs may be sought from former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam, in addition to a four-member committee already constituted to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the university. The decision comes following multiple complaints from students and staff regarding DSEU’s operations.
An FIR was registered on January 21, 2026, against DSEU Vice-Chancellor Ashok Nagawat and former registrar Gagan Dhawan over alleged harassment of a female faculty member, following directions from a Delhi court. This development has intensified scrutiny of the university’s administration.
The four-member review panel met on January 30. Senior officials and academicians from Delhi Technological University, the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, and the University of Delhi attended the meeting. The DSEU Vice-Chancellor was asked to depute the university registrar to participate in the deliberations, according to the official notice.
The committee has been tasked with examining governance structures, academic processes, recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff, human resource practices, programme design, and the utilisation of assets and facilities across campuses merged under DSEU. It will also review broader administrative issues. Its recommendations are expected to guide the government in strengthening the university and improving Delhi’s technical and skill education ecosystem.
Over the past few years, DSEU has faced repeated complaints of alleged mismanagement, infrastructure gaps, steep fee hikes, and faculty-related concerns following the merger of several government institutions. Student groups and employees have raised issues of declining enrolment, dilution of academic standards, and rising fees at an institution originally envisioned to serve marginalized communities.
Established in 2020 by the Delhi government, DSEU was launched with promises of world-class education, extensive employment opportunities, over 40 multidisciplinary programmes, scholarships, more than 60 industry collaborations, and active placement support. It aimed to expand access to quality technical education and empower diverse sections of society.