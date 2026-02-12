Delhi police arrest self-styled godman after days of questioning in Peeragarhi case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested a 70-year-old occult practitioner for allegedly killing three people, including a woman, by feeding them poison-laced laddoos in the Peeragarhi area on the pretext of performing a ritual that promised “dhanvarsha”—financial gains.

The accused—identified as Kamruddin alias Baba, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad—had reportedly asked the victims to bring him Rs 2 lakh, promising to multiply it to Rs 3 lakh. He had been running tantrik centres in Loni and Firozabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said, “An investigation has revealed that the accused lured people by promising them “dhanvarsha” through tantrik rituals. He would first try and gain their trust for it and then feed them laddoos mixed with poison to rob their cash and valuables.”

The matter came to light on Sunday, when the Paschim Vihar East police station got a PCR call about two men and a woman lying unconscious in a car. Cops rushed to the spot and had them shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police found liquor & cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards and documents during an inspection of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Randhir (76) of Baprola village, Shiv Naresh (42) of the Nagli Dairy and Laxmi (40), a resident of Jahangirpuri. The kin of the deceased ruled out the angle of suicide and expressed suspicion about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.