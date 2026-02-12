IIT-Delhi to soon get first 10-storey academic block, 1,400-bed girls’ hostel

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for a new academic block and a girls’ hostel at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, marking a major expansion of the institute’s academic and residential infrastructure.

The minister inaugurated Academic Block-103 and Girls’ Hostel-50B at a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Education, IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee, faculty members, staff and students.

Academic Block-103 will be IIT Delhi’s first 10-storey academic building, with a built-up area of nearly five lakh square feet and a height of 36.75 metres, including two basement levels.

The block will house 31 classrooms and lecture theatres, 150 research laboratories, 150 faculty offices, and multiple conference rooms. It will also accommodate the Educational Technology Services Centre and provide amenities such as a cafeteria, banking services and other essential facilities.

The new Girls’ Hostel-50B, spread across about 3.9 lakh square feet, will be built in a B+G+12 configuration and is designed to accommodate 1,400 students. It will feature double-occupancy rooms with built-in cupboards, study tables and universal charging points, along with a common dining hall. The projects will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore.