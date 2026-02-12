Into the Wild

Lantana camara is one of India’s most widespread invasive plants. Environmental conservationist Tara Lal, who is also the founder of the conservation and creative arts initiative ‘Aranyani’, said the plant was brought to India during the Portuguese and British colonial rule as an ornamental shrub. It has since spread aggressively across forests and grasslands, disrupting native ecosystems and threatening biodiversity.

Now here’s a twist to this tale. Always considered a nuisance plant, Lantana is the main structural element of a brand-new public pavillion, titled ‘Sacred Nature’, at one of Delhi’s prime outdoor spots, the Sunder Nursery.

Wild beauty

‘Sacred Nature’, built largely from upcycled Lantana wood, is the inaugural edition of the Aranyani Pavilion, a large-scale ecological art and architecture project conceptualised by Lal. The pavillion opened on February 4 this month, and following a positive reception from the public, its run has been extended until February 20.

Lal said that using Lantana as the primary material was a conscious decision to question how value is assigned within ecological systems. “Invasive species are often framed as the problem,” Lal explained, “but they are responding to conditions we have created. By working with Lantana, the pavillion shifts the conversation from blame to responsibility.”

According to Lal, the process of working with its wood relies on skilled craft and manual labour, acknowledging both the difficulty and potential of engaging with such a material. “Repurposing Lantana does not deny the ecological disruption it represents, but it does ask how we might respond to existing damage with care and intention.”