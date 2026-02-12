MCD removes 380 banners in clean-up drive

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the India AI-Impact Summit, the MCD has removed nearly 380 unauthorised banners, hoardings, and pole kiosks from several locations, as part of an ongoing drive to clear public spaces of illegal advertisements, official records stated.

The drive was conducted between January 1 and early February. According to an action taken report, a total of 379 unauthorised structures—including political and religious boards, commercial banners, hoardings, and sunpack sheets—were removed during the period, officials said.

Karol Bagh recorded the highest number of removals, with 87 unauthorised installations taken down across four drives on January 5, 12, 20, and February 9. The Central zone followed with 38 removals, including 31 on January 10.

Other areas where enforcement action was carried out included Rohini, with 45 structures removed in two phases, Keshav Puram with 41, Narela with 36 over two days, and Shahdara South and North together accounting for 53. The West zone saw 41 structures removed over three drives, while the City SP and Civil Lines zones reported 20 and 18 removals, respectively.