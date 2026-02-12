Missing cases: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, state government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday sought the responses of the Centre, the Delhi government, the city police and the National Crime Records Bureau by February 18 on a plea about missing person cases in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also sought information on whether a similar application was pending before the Supreme Court.

The PIL claimed a systemic failure and institutional inaction in implementing mandatory investigative protocols in such cases. The plea has sought “structural reforms and continued judicial monitoring” to ensure accountability in the investigation.

Citing reports about more than 800 persons going missing in the first 15 days of 2026, the plea claimed there was an “unprecedented crisis.” The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 18.