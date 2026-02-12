Negligence case registered after labourer dies falling into open sewer in Rohini

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday said a case of death by negligence has been registered after a 32-year-old labourer fell into an open manhole on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in Rohini Sector-32 and died, an officer said.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan stated that a case under Sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Begumpur police station. Further investigation is underway.
The incident was reported on Tuesday at 2:36 pm to Begumpur police, after the person went missing and was suspected to have fallen into a sewer on the DDA land.
Police rushed to the spot, where caller Amir Hussain, a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar, said his friends Budhan Das alias Suraj (33) of Madhubani district and Birju Kumar Rai (32) of Samastipur, both labourers, had consumed alcohol the previous night.
Around 7:30 pm, Birju lost control and fell into the manhole while returning to their jhuggi, officials said. Das admitted he did not inform anyone at night due to intoxication and reported the incident to Hussain the next afternoon. The victim’s body was recovered from the manhole.
Police added that statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the ongoing probe.