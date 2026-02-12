Two contractors granted anticipatory bail in Delhi biker death case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi recently.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh passed the order on Tuesday while hearing the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, against whom arrest warrants had been issued. The judge directed that no coercive steps be taken against them until the next date of hearing.

Granting relief to Himanshu, the court said, “Let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel.”

The counsel for Himanshu submitted in the court that his client had received a notice to join the investigation on February 9 but was unable to do so due to ill health.

He assured the court that the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation and would appear before the investigating officer as and when required. The defence undertook that both accused would join the investigation on February 11 at 10 am.

The prosecution did not oppose the request that no coercive action be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing. The court also granted relief to Kavish as similar contentions were made by his counsel.