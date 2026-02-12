Two killed, three injured as car collides with truck near Ghazipur toll plaza in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two women were killed and three others injured after a car collided with a container truck near the MCD toll booth in Ghazipur on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55).

According to the Delhi Police, a control room call regarding the fatal road accident was received at the Ghazipur police station at around 6.43 am.

After receiving the information, local police staff immediately rushed to the spot. It was found that a Kia Seltos car, coming from the Ghaziabad side, had collided with container truck near the toll booths, a senior police officer said.

In the incident, two women occupants of the car were found dead at the spot. One victim was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat, the officer said.

The driver of the car, Deepanshu Garg, along with two kids — Vivan (5) and Vashu (3) were sustained injuries and was shifted to Max hospital for medical treatment.

The dead bodies were shifted to LBS Mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added.