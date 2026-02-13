After denial of free stay by hotel, foreign national attempts to slit his throat

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man from Turkmenistan allegedly attempted self-harm with a knife outside a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday, police said. The man has been identified as Jeyhun, a resident of Turkmenistan.

The incident took place outside the White Glow Hotel in Paharganj. Jeyhun had earlier stayed at the hotel from January 20 to February 10. On February 11, he returned to the hotel in an unstable condition and was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicating substance, a officer said. He reportedly demanded a room, claiming that he had no money and wanted to stay free of charge. The hotel staff refused his request, informing him that no rooms were available, a police official said.

After being told about the unavailability of rooms, Jeyhun became highly agitated. In his intoxicated state, he allegedly attempted to harm himself by cutting his throat with a knife in his possession, DCP(Central) Anant Mittal said.