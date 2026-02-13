After meeting party brass in Delhi, Karnataka deputy CM says ‘patience will pay’

NEW DELHI: As speculation is rife over a leadership change in the Congress-led Karnataka government, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday sought to play down the buzz, saying the issue did not figure in his meetings with the party brass during his Delhi visit. However, Shivakumar added that “patience will also pay”.

Speaking to reporters after meeting senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital, Shivakumar said the central leadership would take a call at an appropriate time, keeping the larger interests of the party and the state in mind.

“We are not discussing anything on this. The party’s success story is very important,” he said, responding to questions on whether there was any clarity from the high command on a leadership change in Karnataka.

On a question on leadership change, Shivakumar said, “In the interest of the party, the party leadership Rahulji, Khargeji and all our senior leaders are there. They will take a call whenever they feel fit, in the interest of Karnataka.” When asked if he had been advised to exercise patience, the Deputy Chief Minister replied “Patience will also pay.”

His comments come a day ahead of the Siddaramaiah government completing 1,000 days in office on Friday.