Delhi govt approves skill scheme; CM Gupta says artisans custodians of cultural heritage

NEW DELHI: In a push for traditional workers, the Delhi government has approved the Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme, a transformative scheme aimed at supporting thousands of artisans associated with khadi, handloom, cottage industries, and the unorganised sector.
The decision was cleared at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Announcing the move, she said Delhi’s artisans are the true custodians of the city’s cultural heritage. “For years, they have strengthened society with their craftsmanship. But in changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms,” she said.
Referring to the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026’, Gupta noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described skill development as a cornerstone of nation-building. The Union Budget 2026-27, she added, has also placed strong emphasis on connecting artisans to global markets, along with branding, training, and quality enhancement. “Delhi is carrying that vision forward. We are linking skills directly to dignified livelihoods,” she said.
The scheme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). During 2025–26, a total of 3,728 beneficiaries will be trained, with Rs 8.9 crore approved for this phase. For 2026-27, a proposed allocation of Rs 57.5 crore is likely to be brought in to expand the programme.
Under the scheme, beneficiaries will undergo 12 days of structured training, which will include a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP). To ensure personalised guidance, training will be conducted in small batches of 35-45 participants. Upon completion, each beneficiary will receive a stipend of Rs 4,800 (Rs 400 per day), along with Rs 100 per day towards meals. Participants will also be provided essential toolkits after training, including foot-operated sewing machines where required.
A key feature of the scheme is digital onboarding. Each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs, and product details. These will be uploaded on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, giving their products visibility not only across India but also in international markets.