Delhi govt approves skill scheme; CM Gupta says artisans custodians of cultural heritage

NEW DELHI: In a push for traditional workers, the Delhi government has approved the Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme, a transformative scheme aimed at supporting thousands of artisans associated with khadi, handloom, cottage industries, and the unorganised sector.

The decision was cleared at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Announcing the move, she said Delhi’s artisans are the true custodians of the city’s cultural heritage. “For years, they have strengthened society with their craftsmanship. But in changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms,” she said.

Referring to the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026’, Gupta noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described skill development as a cornerstone of nation-building. The Union Budget 2026-27, she added, has also placed strong emphasis on connecting artisans to global markets, along with branding, training, and quality enhancement. “Delhi is carrying that vision forward. We are linking skills directly to dignified livelihoods,” she said.