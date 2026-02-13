Delhi man arrested for impersonating gang member of Himanshu Bhau

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for impersonating a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang and attempting to extort a property worth around Rs 10 crore from a businessman in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Narela, allegedly tried to compel the victim to transfer a property located in Rohini Sector-23 in his favour.

“On November 26, 2025, the complainant, a resident of Ashok Vihar, lodged a complaint alleging that an unidentified person, projecting himself as a member of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang, was persistently extending criminal intimidation and extortion threats through international WhatsApp calls,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

The property was purchased in June 2022 by the complainant’s wife and sister-in-law, who also provided digital audio recordings as evidence. Police found a related case at Begumpur police station involving an ownership dispute over the same property. Investigation later established Vikas’s involvement, and he was arrested from Narela on February 4. Further investigation is on.