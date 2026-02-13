Delhi Mayor Singh announces equal pay for multi-tasking employees

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Thursday that the BJP has fulfilled the long-pending demand of multi-tasking staff (MTS) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for equal pay. Making this announcement in the House, he said said that a separate budgetary provision has also been made for it.

Later, while addressing the media, the mayor said that the BJP does what it says. “We have fulfilled the promise we made to MTS employees. Tomorrow, during the budget session, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi will formally announce this and officially seal the decision,” he said.

He added that, unlike previous governments, which had only given assurances to MTS employees, the BJP has implemented its promise on the ground. Around 4,000 MCD employees will benefit from equal pay decision, he said.

Wahi said that the decision was taken after due discussions. “In line with the BJP’s policies and principles, following Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Antyodaya and after extensive deliberations with the top leadership, the decision was taken to fulfill the long-pending demand for equal pay for MTS employees,” he said.