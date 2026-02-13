Khelo Delhi to start today with focus on seven major sports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to organise “Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh” on the lines of Khelo India, commencing on February 13. The competitions will be conducted across 17 major stadiums in Delhi, including the Chhatrasal Stadium, Bawana, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, South Delhi, and other key locations.

The Delhi government is organising competitions in seven major sports disciplines during the initial phase of the Mahakumbh, including football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and other selected events.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday hosted an interactive dialogue regarding the upcoming event that was attended by more than 50 sports influencers across India.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Sood stated that Delhi has no shortage of talent; what is required is the right platform and opportunity.

The minister further informed that the event will be inaugurated today at Chhatrasal Stadium by the chief minister, featuring a grand march-past led by para-athletes. Highlighting the scale of participation, the minister stated that more than 16,000 athletes have already registered, and the registration process is ongoing. The government aims to ensure participation of over 30,000 athletes in this month-long sports festival. In the coming years, the target is to expand participation to over one lakh grassroots athletes annually, the minister said.