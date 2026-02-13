Nurse found hanging in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar; no suicide note recovered

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old nurse was found hanging inside a house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka, was a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was working at a private hospital in Delhi, officials said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a suspected suicide was received on Thursday, following which a team rushed to house number 258 in Dheerpur village. “The woman was found hanging inside her locked room. She was taken down, and further legal formalities were initiated,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the room was locked from inside when the team reached the spot.

The crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene. “No suicide note was recovered from the room,” an officer said. The body has been shifted to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, police added.

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated. “We are checking her mobile phone and other belongings. Further investigation is in progress,” the official said.