Nurse found hanging in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar; no suicide note recovered

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old nurse was found hanging inside a house in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, a police official said.
The deceased, identified as Priyanka, was a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and was working at a private hospital in Delhi, officials said.
According to police, a PCR call regarding a suspected suicide was received on Thursday, following which a team rushed to house number 258 in Dheerpur village. “The woman was found hanging inside her locked room. She was taken down, and further legal formalities were initiated,” a senior police officer said.
Police said the room was locked from inside when the team reached the spot.
The crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene. “No suicide note was recovered from the room,” an officer said. The body has been shifted to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, police added.
Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated. “We are checking her mobile phone and other belongings. Further investigation is in progress,” the official said.
Police said they are also contacting her family members and colleagues to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to the incident.
In a separate incident in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, a couple died after allegedly falling from a height earlier this week. Police said Mukesh Singh (32) was brought to GTB Hospital on Tuesday after reportedly falling from a height and was declared brought dead. Later, his wife was also admitted to the hospital by her family members and was declared brought dead. Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter and further investigation is underway.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)