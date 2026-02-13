One-day trade union strike sees protests in Delhi, Haryana; markets and services largely unaffected

NEW DELHI: Trade unions on Thursday held a one-day strike in the capital against the alleged anti-worker policies of the central government.

The trade unions organised processions in all industrial areas as part of strike actions and convened a meeting at Jantar Mantar. It was addressed by central trade union leaders.

Even though the strike was called across the nation, the Confederation of All India Traders said that “markets across the country are open, trade is normal, and all business activities will proceed as usual. ”

The demonstrations were also held at many places in Haryana, including Sonipat, Rohtak and Hisar. However, banks and roadways buses functioned normally at most places in the state.

In Sonipat, the president of the All India State Government Employees Federation, Subhash Lamba, claimed a “very good response” after workers associated with the forum held a protest at the bus terminus complex.

In the industrial sector, workers in Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bawal, and Dharuhera joined the strike, he said, adding that the ASHA and the Anganwadi workers also took part in the demonstrations.