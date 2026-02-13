One dead, another injured after truck hits scooter in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was killed and another injured early Friday after a truck hit their scooter in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony area, police said.

Police received information early Friday about an unconscious person lying near Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road.

When local police reached the spot, they found heavy traffic congestion and received multiple calls from passersby reporting a major accident on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway, a senior officer said.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 12 am and 1 am.

The scooter was hit by a truck travelling towards Badarpur. The truck, loaded with grocery items, was en route from Badli to Nagpur.

Notably, no cleaner was present in the truck.

The deceased, 19-year-old Manav, a resident of Sarai Julena, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The injured, identified as Saad (21), a resident of Gaffar Manzil in Jamia Nagar; a student, is currently in critical condition. The scooter is registered to his father.

The accused driver, Jahul, 32, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, has been identified. He has been employed by the vehicle owner, Rashid, for two years. He claimed to have a driving licence and insurance, which are being verified.

The crime team inspected the spot and collected vital evidence. No helmets were found at the scene. A case is being registered under relevant sections of law. The driver has been detained and further investigation is underway, the officer added.