Peeragarhi triple death case: Occultist taken to UP; CCTV shows him carrying suspected poisoned laddoos

NEW DELHI: The arrested 72-year-old occultist behind the Peeragarhi triple death case was taken to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, where he was wanted in another criminal case of a similar nature, police said on Thursday.

A police officer said that a team of Delhi Police took Kamaruddin to Firozabad to understand how the 2025 murder was carried out and to coordinate with the local police while examining the crime scene.

The police team had reached Firozabad in the evening. Officials said that police may soon recreate the sequence of events from Loni to Peeragarhi as part of the investigation.

Apart from this, CCTV footage has emerged where Kamaruddin was seen going in a street, probably heading to meet the victims, while carrying a polythene bag in his hand, on Sunday at 1.13 pm.

It is being suspected that he was carrying poison-laced laddoo, which he offered to the three victims, resulting in their death. The forensic examination of the chemical substance laced on the laddoo is being carried out.

Kamruddin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, had reportedly asked the victims to bring him Rs 2 lakh, promising to multiply it to Rs 3 crore. He had been running tantric centres in Loni and Firozabad.

Qamaruddin is said to have learned the ill practice in the name of occultism in around 2010 in UP from his master. His first known victims were a couple from Rajasthan who were not able to conceive a child and contacted him for treatment. The lady was killed by her husband on his instructions, as per the available information. He uses besan laddoos and eggs for his fake practices.