The Modern Masters

Thapar Gallery is presenting 'Memory Remains', a new exhibition featuring works by the two legendary Indian modernists Krishen Khanna and Prabhakar Kolte. The show is on view until February 28, at Delhi’s Thapar Gallery.

The exhibition focuses on modernism through Khanna’s figurative paintings and Kolte’s abstract works, and the show explores how memory, history and everyday life influenced their artistic expression.

Khanna, who was associated with the Progressive Artists’ Movement — a Bombay-based art movement that sought to break free from the colonial style, and build a modern Indian art style — is known for painting scenes from daily life. His series of artwork, titled ‘Bandwalla’, is particularly famous.

Besides the trumpet players, his works also feature refugees and migrant workers in streets and public spaces. Many of the paintings reflect the emotional atmosphere of Partition, migration and the years following Independence. The intensity of grim emotions is quite moving. In 1990, the artist was awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri; Lalit Kala Ratna in 2004, and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

While Khanna’s artworks project a direct sense of despair and melancholic expressions, Kolte’s works, on the other hand, do not produce clear images for the viewer. His abstract paintings use soft colours and subtle textures. Instead of telling a direct story, but rather leaves the audience contemplating over possible concepts behind the works.

Ashish Thapar, director and curator of the gallery, said that bringing the two artists together allows viewers to see Indian modernism as an ongoing conversation. “Bringing Krishen Khanna and Prabhakar Kolte together allows us to revisit Indian modernism not as a closed chapter, but as an ongoing conversation,” Thapar said. “Their works continue to engage with memory, history, and lived experience in ways that remain meaningful today.”

('Memory|Remains' is being held at Thapar Gallery, The One, Kapashera Estate, Rajokri Crossing on NH-8, New Delhi. The exhibition is open from 11 am to 7 pm, Monday to Saturday.)