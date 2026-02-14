Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandir; 370 total in capital now

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Fatehpur Beri village in South Delhi. With these centres now operational, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital has risen to 370—a milestone achieved in just eight months.

“The Delhi government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, affordable and easily available healthcare,” the Chief Minister said. She also launched development projects worth `322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister inspected an Ayushman centre and reviewed the healthcare services being provided, ensuring that diagnostic tests, medicines and treatment facilities were functioning smoothly and that citizens were receiving timely care.

She said the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has significantly transformed the healthcare system, offering not only curative but also preventive and promotive services. “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not merely treatment centres; they are hubs of prevention, awareness and trust. Setting up 370 centres within a year reflects our commitment,” the Chief Minister said.

The government aims to establish over 1,100 such centres in the near future. Each facility offers around 80 types of free diagnostic tests, essential medicines, advanced diagnostics, cancer screening, immunisation, maternal and child healthcare, elderly care, screening for non-communicable diseases.

AAP targets govt over mohalla clinic rebranding

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the Delhi government of rebranding mohalla clinics and dispensaries as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to claim credit for 370 facilities. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said most centres operate in existing facilities with the same staff. He questioned how many are newly built.