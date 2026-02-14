Delhi HC transfers Priya Kapur’s defamation suit against sister to family property bench

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the civil defamation suit filed by Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, against his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to the bench already hearing the family’s property dispute, noting that efforts must be made to avoid conflicting opinions.

Priya Kapur has sought Rs 20 crore in damages, alleging defamation by Smith. The matter is likely to be heard on February 17 before Justice Mini Pushkarna. The suit, filed on February 1, claims Smith made statements on a podcast “injurious to her reputation”. The podcast host has also been named as a respondent.

According to the plea, Smith portrayed Priya Kapur as an outsider with no legitimate right over the Kapur family’s legacy, estate, or business affairs. It further alleges that Smith claimed the family’s wealth belonged exclusively to the “bloodline” and her children, while accusing Priya of attempting to take control. Priya had earlier filed a criminal defamation complaint against Smith before a city court.