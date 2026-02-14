Did America Invent Everything?

At a time of recalibration of India–US ties in the context of trade and cultural influence, well-known American artist and gallerist settled in India, Peter Nagy, presents an exhibition titled 'America Invented Everything’ at Nature Morte. The satire embedded in the title is enough to draw the Indian viewer in. “This might be a marketing gimmick — you never know,” remarks Peter Nagy with characteristic irony. Comprising of works first exhibited in Venice in 1985, the portfolio brings together silkscreens constructed through layered electronic imagery, symbols and commercial logos. These visual fragments operate less as isolated graphics and more as components of a larger semiotic field, generating meaning through juxtaposition rather than narrative.

“Growing up as an American, you’re always told, ‘America’s the greatest country in the world.’ And you get to Italy… and you go, ‘Wow, this is a lot nicer than America. I don’t believe America invented everything. I believe that America invented very little, actually,” says Nagy. “The phrase was chosen because you want to catch people’s attention… it may be even more loaded now than in 1985.”

The exhibition brings together 11 silkscreens reproduced from works created between 1983 and 1991, when Nagy was living in New York. It revisits the 1980s culture of post-conceptual creativity; artists of this period embraced the logic of conceptual art but reintroduced image culture i.e advertising, typography, mechanical reproduction and mass media, into the field of fine art.

Nagy’s training in communication design is central to this approach. “I can’t paint like a painter. It’s all graphic design,” he notes. His earliest works, also on display, were constructed as cut-paper collages sourced from newspapers and magazines, but they were never intended as singular objects. “From the beginning, it was always like, I will never show this collage. This is made to be reproduced… pure information that has an unlimited edition. The object has no inherent value.”