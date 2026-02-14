'Khelo Delhi' event marks new push for sports in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday inaugurated Khelo Delhi–Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, marking the capital’s first-ever state-level mega sports festival.

Regarded as Delhi’s largest grassroots sporting initiative so far, the event signals a renewed push to place sports at the centre of the capital’s growth story. The official mascot, “Ranveer”, was also unveiled.

To inspire young athletes, Olympic medallist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medallist Sharad Kumar were named brand ambassadors.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other dignitaries, toured the stadium in an open jeep, greeting athletes and spectators. A grand march-past featuring over 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and representatives from universities and sports associations, stood out as a highlight. Several athletes were felicitated, while singer Parmish Verma delivered a high-energy performance.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the event is “far more than a competition; it is a celebration of the energy, aspirations, and immense potential of Delhi’s youth”.

She added, “Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will provide direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes.”

She noted that the government has cleared nearly Rs 33 crore in long-pending prize money. Under the new sports policy, Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists will receive Rs 7 crore, silver `5 crore, and bronze Rs 3 crore. Athletes will also receive annual assistance and financial support. Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood described the initiative as a “people’s movement” to make Delhi the sports capital of India, calling it a “new dawn” for sports.