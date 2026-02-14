Punjab clarifies inquiry into Atishi’s Sikh Gurus remarks after Delhi Assembly privilege row
NEW DELHI: The Punjab government has issued a formal clarification regarding the ongoing inquiry into alleged remarks made by Atishi related to Sikh Gurus, officials said on Friday.
According to the office of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the clarification comes in response to a communication dated February 5 from the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, which had sought written comments from Punjab in a breach of privilege and contempt matter.
Officials stated that prior to this communication, the Department of Home Affairs had not received any direct correspondence from the Assembly Secretariat on the issue. However, the department facilitated legal and technical reviews, and comments from the Director General of Police, Punjab, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and the state Forensic Science Laboratory have already been forwarded to authorities in Delhi.
A comprehensive reply from the Additional Chief Secretary is being finalised and has been sent for approval of the competent authority, officials said.
The matter was earlier referred to the Committee of Privileges by Speaker Vijender Gupta on February 4, following a complaint by Minister Kapil Mishra. The Speaker observed a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt. The controversy arose after the Punjab Police registered an FIR based on a complaint alleging that a video of Assembly proceedings had been doctored.
However, the Speaker noted that Assembly proceedings fall under legislative privilege and should have been verified with the Secretariat before any police action. He also termed the police response unsatisfactory and flagged the non-submission of key documents, including the FIR and forensic reports.
An independent analysis by the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that the statements attributed to Atishi were indeed made on the floor of the House. Rejecting the Punjab Police’s defence, the Speaker clarified that privilege matters are not barred by sub judice rules and will be examined by the Committee.