Punjab clarifies inquiry into Atishi’s Sikh Gurus remarks after Delhi Assembly privilege row

NEW DELHI: The Punjab government has issued a formal clarification regarding the ongoing inquiry into alleged remarks made by Atishi related to Sikh Gurus, officials said on Friday.

According to the office of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the clarification comes in response to a communication dated February 5 from the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, which had sought written comments from Punjab in a breach of privilege and contempt matter.

Officials stated that prior to this communication, the Department of Home Affairs had not received any direct correspondence from the Assembly Secretariat on the issue. However, the department facilitated legal and technical reviews, and comments from the Director General of Police, Punjab, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and the state Forensic Science Laboratory have already been forwarded to authorities in Delhi.

A comprehensive reply from the Additional Chief Secretary is being finalised and has been sent for approval of the competent authority, officials said.