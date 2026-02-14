PWD’s signature roundabout project delayed due to GRAP restrictions in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Pollution-related curbs on construction activity have delayed the PWD’s roundabout beautification project, with a fresh deadline now set for next month, government officials said on Friday.

“Our target is to complete work at more than 40 roundabouts, likely by the end of March this year. Due to GRAP restrictions, work was stalled for several days. Hence, the project deadline has been slightly shifted,” an fficial said.

The PWD, in the first week of November last year, launched a beautification initiative under which 41 major roundabouts across the city are being themed on different States and Union Territories (UTs). The project aims to showcase India’s cultural, architectural, and historical richness, ensuring that the heart of Delhi reflects the spirit of the entire nation.

According to officials, work is progressing rapidly at several locations. However, concerns over the security of installed items were discussed in a recent meeting with senior government officials. The project was originally scheduled for completion by late January 2026, ahead of the peak tourist season, but was delayed due to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The revised deadline is now the end of March.

“The initiative is expected to enrich Delhi’s visual identity and reinforce its image as a true capital that reflects the cultural spirit of the entire country,” the official added.