UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, officials to attend AI Impact Summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with other senior UN officials, is slated to attend the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, scheduled from February 16 to 20.

The summit will be the first global AI gathering of its scale to be convened in the Global South and is being organised by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The event will bring together governments, international organisations, industry, academia and civil society to advance the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence in support of sustainable development.

The UN system will convene more than 30 side events during the summit, covering areas such as agriculture and food security, gender equality, health systems, digital public infrastructure, disaster risk reduction and children’s safety.

Ahead of his visit to India, Guterres said, “We need shared understandings to build effective guardrails, unlock innovation for the common good, and foster cooperation.”

Other key officials attending include Volker Turk, Amandeep Singh Gill, Kristalina Georgieva, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Kamal Kishore. Senior representatives from UNDP, UN Women, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNFPA, FAO, WIPO and UNICRI will also participate.