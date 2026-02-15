76-year-old worker killed after SUV hits him in east Delhi; driver arrested

NEW DELHI: A 76-year-old worker was killed on Saturday morning after he was allegedly hit by an SUV on the service road of National Highway-24 in east Delhi’s Gazipur area, police said.

Police received a call regarding the accident around 6 am. A team reached the spot near Gazipur village, an official said. At the scene, police found a black SUV with a Uttar Pradesh registration number in a damaged condition on the footpath. An elderly pedestrian was found lying on the footpath. He was hit after the vehicle reportedly skidded upon striking the divider between the main road and the service road, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Paik Karmai (76), a native of West Bengal who was residing in Gazipur village. He worked at the flower mandi in Gazipur and was heading to work with two co-workers when the incident took place, a senior police said.

The SUV was being driven by Shrey Kumar (26), a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. He was apprehended at the spot, while other occupants of the vehicle fled, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and trace them. The crime scene was inspected by a forensic team, and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities, police said. A case has been registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police said they are questioning eyewitnesses to gather more details. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to ascertain the sequence of events. Authorities are also verifying whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.