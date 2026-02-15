Delhi police issue traffic advisory for AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in connection with AI Impact Summit-2026, which will be held for five days till Friday in the national capital, officials said.

According to the advisory, essential services will be provided with uninterrupted movement. Medical emergency vehicles will be ensured priority and obstruction-free passage throughout Delhi. Movement of the general public will also be facilitated through designated alternate routes and modes of transport.

Metro Rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. Buses may be given the necessary diversions during the VVIP movements. Auto-rickshaws and taxis may not be allowed to be parked on the roads except designated parking places, and the necessary diversions may be given during the VVIP movements.

AI Impact Summit–2026 will be held in Delhi from Monday to Friday at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event will be attended by Heads of State/Heads of Government (HoG)/Ministers/Delegates of invitee countries, as well as Heads of International Organisations.

In the interest of public safety and convenience, elaborate regulations on vehicular movement will be implemented in Delhi, particularly the New Delhi District and adjoining areas. These measures aim to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport and to maintain ease of travel for the general public, the advisory stated.