Delhi police issue traffic advisory for AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in connection with AI Impact Summit-2026, which will be held for five days till Friday in the national capital, officials said.
According to the advisory, essential services will be provided with uninterrupted movement. Medical emergency vehicles will be ensured priority and obstruction-free passage throughout Delhi. Movement of the general public will also be facilitated through designated alternate routes and modes of transport.
Metro Rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. Buses may be given the necessary diversions during the VVIP movements. Auto-rickshaws and taxis may not be allowed to be parked on the roads except designated parking places, and the necessary diversions may be given during the VVIP movements.
AI Impact Summit–2026 will be held in Delhi from Monday to Friday at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event will be attended by Heads of State/Heads of Government (HoG)/Ministers/Delegates of invitee countries, as well as Heads of International Organisations.
In the interest of public safety and convenience, elaborate regulations on vehicular movement will be implemented in Delhi, particularly the New Delhi District and adjoining areas. These measures aim to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport and to maintain ease of travel for the general public, the advisory stated.
Roads to be avoided are Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road Flyover), Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue between Bikaji Cama to R/A Yashwant Place, Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, ‘C’ Hexagon, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Sikander Road, Ashoka Road, Prithavi Raj Road, Kautlya Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road. Central spine Road, North Access Road, Ring Road between Brar Square to AIIMS, Cariappa Marg upto Kirbi Place, Lodhi Road, Nila Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Rafi Marg, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-Turn to Aurobindo Marg, Tuglaq Road, Sajdarjung Road, Panchkhunia Road (Mandir Marg T-Point to Connaught Place), Ullan Bator Marg, Dwarka Link Road, AFS Palam Road, Thimayya Road, Parade Road, NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tulla Ram Marg, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nayay Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Marg.
The restricted areas are Bhairon Marg (Excluding Ring Road T-Point) and Mathura Road (Between Subramania Bharti Marg T- Point to Dr Dinesh Nandidi Dalmia Chowk), where general vehicles entry will not be allowed during the route movements, it stated.
Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi. Movement of passengers to airports and various railway stations will be facilitated. However, such passengers are advised to take alternate routes and keep sufficient time in hand, the advisory mentioned.
Ten schools are falling on the main routes of VVIP movement, in which board examinations will take place from Tuesday. Nodal officers from traffic police have been deployed for these schools to facilitate students/staff to reach the examination centres.
The list of nodal officers with telephone numbers has been conveyed to the transport department, with details of suggested routes. School management may be contacted to get information about the suggested routes and nodal officers of the schools to avoid any inconvenience during the school journey on the examination dates, it added.