Global South nations to attend AI Impact Summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: More than 50 countries from the Global South will take part in the fourth edition of the AI Summit being hosted by India, signalling a decisive shift in the global AI conversation—from safety to human-centric development and empowerment.

The summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20, has already drawn over two lakh registrations. The 18th evening will feature a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, while the 19th will see the inaugural session, plenary discussions and a high-level CEO Forum. Participation is expected from 20 global leaders, 45 ministers and 30 vice ministers.

This edition marks an important evolution. While earlier summits were centred on safety and public interest, India’s focus this year is firmly on making AI human-centric—investing in human capital, expanding access, and harnessing AI for inclusive development. At the heart of the summit are seven ‘Chakras’ working groups designed to translate vision into action.

The ‘Human Capital Chakra’ recognises that AI is transforming the nature of work at an unprecedented pace. It aims to equip citizens with the skills, literacy and adaptability required to thrive in an AI-driven economy, ensuring that technological change creates opportunity rather than displacement. “Our focus is on human capital and how to use AI as an empowering tool,” an MEA official said.