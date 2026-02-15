Delhi

Mutilated body of unidentified man found in canal in north Delhi’s Rohini area

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased through human intelligence and technical surveillance, police added.
NEW DELHI: A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in a water canal in outer north Delhi’s Rohini area, police said. A PCR call regarding a body in the Haiderpur canal was received on Friday around 8.46 pm. A team immediately rushed to the spot, officials said.

On reaching the location, police found the body of a man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. The head, both legs from the hip, and both arms from the wrist were amputated and missing. Old cut-mark scars were also observed on both arms. The body appeared to be one to two days old, a police officer said. Crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. The body was shifted to the mortuary of BSA Hospital for preservation.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered, and investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased through human intelligence and technical surveillance, police added.

