Mutilated body of unidentified man found in canal in north Delhi’s Rohini area

NEW DELHI: A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in a water canal in outer north Delhi’s Rohini area, police said. A PCR call regarding a body in the Haiderpur canal was received on Friday around 8.46 pm. A team immediately rushed to the spot, officials said.

On reaching the location, police found the body of a man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. The head, both legs from the hip, and both arms from the wrist were amputated and missing. Old cut-mark scars were also observed on both arms. The body appeared to be one to two days old, a police officer said. Crime and forensic teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. The body was shifted to the mortuary of BSA Hospital for preservation.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered, and investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased through human intelligence and technical surveillance, police added.