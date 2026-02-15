NDMC, MCD tighten civic preparedness ahead of India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, civic agencies in the capital have intensified preparations, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reviewing arrangements across key areas.

The summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam. On Saturday, a review was conducted at the NDMC Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), described by NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal as the “third eye of the city”.

Chahal said 333 NDMC CCTV cameras, 183 Delhi Police cameras, and 214 PWD cameras have been integrated into the ICCC for round-the-clock surveillance. NDMC is also coordinating with Delhi Traffic Police and has set up a dedicated traffic helpline.

“All sanitation and service vehicles are GPS-tracked, including 959 RFID-enabled bins, jetting machines, road sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water tankers. Alerts are generated if any vehicle exits NDMC limits,” he said.

Around 99 garbage hotspots have been identified at hotels, markets, and high-footfall areas for frequent waste collection. Additionally, 20 air quality sensors have been installed to monitor multiple environmental parameters and trigger alerts.