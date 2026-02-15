UP CM Yogi raises concern over Delhi’s hazardous air, calls it ‘gas chamber’

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday compared the air quality of Delhi to a “gas chamber”, stressing the importance of clean air and environmental conservation.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the renovated Block Development Officer’s office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today.

He said that people in Uttar Pradesh are in comparatively better environmental conditions and are not being suffocated despite ongoing development work.

“The environment here in Gorakhpur is quite clean; there is less pollution, so there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution increases, it harms the respiratory system. If oxygen supply is compromised, the entire body suffers,” he said, stressing the need to establish a forestry and horticulture university.

Referring to Delhi’s pollution levels, he said, “Life in the national capital has become suffocating due to pollution. It seems like a gas chamber. The Air Quality Index is very poor. People experience burning eyes and breathing issues. Doctors advise the elderly, children and those with conditions like asthma to stay indoors.” He emphasised that environmental conservation is essential for humanity’s future.