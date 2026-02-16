5 Bishnoi gang members held for murder of Delhi businessman

NEW DELHI: Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested in connection with the recent killing of a 35-year-old businessman in outernorth Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on an intelligence input, police intercepted some of the suspects earlier in the day. When challenged, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape, prompting the personnel to retaliate in self-defence, leading to a brief encounter.

During the exchange of fire, one of the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was overpowered. Three accused were apprehended during the encounter, while two others were arrested subsequently, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said, adding that none of their personnel sustained serious injuries.

Vaibhav Gandhi, a plastic granules manufacturer, was shot dead around 12.50 pm on February 9 near his factory in Sector 4 of the DSIDC industrial area. Four men were reportedly involved in the attack. The assailants allegedly first attempted to snatch the keys of the victim’s car and forcibly took away his laptop bag when he resisted before shooting him at close range. Police had also recovered around `1 crore from inside Gandhi’s car after the incident.

A day after the murder, a social media post purportedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing. The post, allegedly from an account using the name “Randeep Malik Anil Pandit,” claimed the murder was carried out on behalf of multiple gangs, including that of Bishnoi, The post alleged that Gandhi was interfering in the gangs’ activities.

3 nabbed in gunfight

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was overpowered. Three accused were apprehended during the encounter, while two others were arrested later, taking the total number of arrests to five