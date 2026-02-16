AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam leads to traffic snarls in various parts of Delhi

With heightened security arrangements and traffic diversions in Delhi ahead of the five-day AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, commuters in various parts of the city are facing severe travel delays.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16-20.

Vital routes, including Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Sarai Kale Khan, the DND Flyway, the Vikas Marg-ITO stretch, Naraina, the Delhi Cantt Metro station area, and the Old Delhi Railway Station-Pul Mithai corridor, are witnessing vehicles halting in long queues.

Delhi Police has deployed more than 10,000 personnel across Delhi. Close to 5,000 traffic staff are managing VIP route vehicular movement and diversions.

Traffic movement is presently regulated on several key stretches, including Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, Shanti Path and Bhairon Marg.

A coordination cell is monitoring traffic, emergency response and having a keen watch on intelligence inputs. In certain designated VVIP corridors, ambulances have been stationed.

Notably, police authorities have also advised commuters to plan their travel time, especially during peak hours.

During the Summit, delegates from more than 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations, are to participate in the event.

The Summit is being highlighted as the first global AI Summit in the Global South and will provide India a vital platform to discuss an inclusive 'AI for public good' narrative.