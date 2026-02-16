Delhi Assembly Speaker asks House committee members to attend all meetings

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday issued an advisory to members of House committees, urging them to ensure regular attendance and active participation in the panel meetings.

The advisory emphasised that committees play a crucial role in examining matters related to governance, administrative functioning and public accountability.

Meaningful engagement within committees, the Speaker noted, strengthens institutional functioning. “House committees are the working pillars of legislative oversight.

Their effectiveness depends upon the seriousness, regular participation, and collective wisdom of members,” Gupta stressed as he issued the advisory.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, has issued a circular to administrative secretaries asking them to attend sittings of the House committees when called upon by the Assembly Secretariat.