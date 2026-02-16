Every parcel of land in Delhi to get own 14-digit unique identification soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has undertaken an initiative to issue an ‘Aadhaar’ for every parcel of land in the Capital. Under this, each land parcel will get a 14-digit Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN).

This step forms part of the government’s move to modernise the city’s land records and freeing citizens from long-standing land disputes. The system is also referred to as ‘Bhu Aadhaar’.

Describing the system as highly beneficial, CM Rekha Gupta said that it is not merely a number but a step towards the vision of ‘Digital India’ on the ground.

The CM elaborated that the need to implement this system in Delhi had long been felt. The scheme originates with the Ministry of Rural Development and the Department of Land Resources, and is particularly significant for the Capital.

According to Gupta, although the scheme was introduced in 2016, it could not be implemented in Delhi due to various reasons. It is now being taken up in mission mode by the IT Branch of the Revenue Department, which will also receive support from the Survey of India.