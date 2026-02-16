Foundations laid, delivery of results remains a test

This week, Rekha Gupta would be completing a year in office as the Chief Minister of ‘half-state’ of Delhi, uniquely referred to as National Capital Territory (NCT). Delhi, being the national capital, is also country’s showcase city, whose administration presents a case study in the mechanics of urban governance under a unique framework.

The governance framework of the Capital provides for multiplicity of authorities, with the Delhi government playing the pivot role of coordinating with all organs of governance. A confrontation between various government agencies is catastrophic for the administration, and this was voluminously illustrated during the 10-year AAP regime in the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi’s constitutional status has created a governance environment that demands negotiation as much as execution. Gupta’s emphasis on coordination with the Union government shows her recognition of this structural reality. It may also be pointed out that Gupta is lucky that she heads the government of a political party that also helms the Union government.