Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief as Delhi HC suspends jail term till March 18 in cheque bounce case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended the jail term of actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case till March 18, noting that he had deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of the complainant.

Yadav had sought suspension of his sentence on the ground of his niece’s marriage on February 19. “We are granting an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, directing Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without permission.

It further directed Yadav to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.

Yadav had surrendered after the high court on February 4 rejected his petition seeking an extension of the time to surrender to jail authorities in the cases.

The judge on February 2 said the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount he owed to the complainant, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, and that his conduct deserved to be “deprecated”.