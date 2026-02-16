Saskia Pintelon’s Delhi exhibition speak of beauty, identity and being seen

Our faces tell the world who we are. They carry memory, emotion, and identity. But what happens when we are asked to soften them, to look down, to hide parts of ourselves in order to be accepted?

In Belgian artist Saskia Pintelon’s solo exhibition ‘No One Can Silence Me’ at Pristine Contemporary in Delhi, the face becomes a site of insistence. The show brings together over 27 works created in the past year, each centring on expressive, unguarded faces accompanied by handwritten texts. Alongside it is a book of the same title featuring more than 60 works, with essays by Kathleen Weyts and Diana Campbell.

“You cannot muzzle art. Art has become a form of communication — even revolution,” says gallerist Arjun Swahney. “Even if you make someone quiet, they will speak through their art.” The exhibition’s title reads less like a slogan and more like a refusal to be silenced.