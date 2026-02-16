Traffic advisory issued as AI summit starts today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit-2026 which will be held for five days from Monday till Friday in the national capital.

The event, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, will be attended by Heads of State, delegates of invitee countries and heads of international organisations.

In the interest of public safety and convenience, elaborate regulations on vehicular movement will be implemented in Delhi, particularly New Delhi district and its adjoining areas. These measures aim to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport and to maintain ease of travel for the general public.

The advisory assures uninterrupted movement and access for essential service providers. Medical emergency vehicles will be allowed an obstruction-free passage throughout the city. To facilitate the movement of the masses, alternative routes and modes of transport have been determined.

Metro rail service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. Buses may be given the necessary diversions amid VVIP movement. Auto-rickshaws and taxis will be allowed parking only in designated spots.

The roads to be avoided include the Mathura Road (from the Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-Point to the Lodhi Road flyover), Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Sikandra Road, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg and the Purana Quila Road, among others.

Since 10 schools where board examinations will be conducted from Tuesday fall on the main routes of VVIP movement, nodal officers from traffic police have been deployed for these schools to help students and staffers reach the examination centres.

