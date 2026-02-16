Traffic snarls grip key routes in Delhi amid ongoing AI Impact Summit
NEW DELHI: The security arrangements and traffic restrictions due to the ongoing five-day AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam affected the vehicular movement in several areas across the capital on Monday. A senior police officer said that around 5,000 traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, yet the area near the main venue witnessed a heavy rush.
Prakash Singh, a resident of Ashram, said traffic was moving very slowly when he stepped out of his home. “The traffic from Ashram to ITO was terrible. The stretch near the golf club was especially affected, with vehicles stuck bumper to bumper,” Singh said.
According to a senior police officer, they have asked people to use the metro to avoid delays and the struggle of being stuck on the road. “We have made adequate traffic arrangements in view of the AI Summit. Around 5,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed, and we have made sure that the commuters would not face any kind of inconvenience,” the officer said.
He further stated that since Bharon Marg and Mathura are on either side of the summit venue, the traffic will remain heavy on these roads, adding that the traffic personnel are trying to make the movement smooth.
Another commuter, Shivam Saxena, a resident of Noida, said, “Heavy traffic started on Monday from near Sarai Kale Khan and remained the same till India Gate. Though the vehicles were moving, the restrictions have significantly delayed the travel.”
Apart from this, the vehicular movement had come to a standstill in other areas of the city, including at Bilaspur-Gurgaon, Seelampur to Kashmere Gate, and Kashmere Gate to Shastri Park.
Delhi Police on Sunday had issued a traffic advisory that stated that the essential services will be provided with an uninterrupted movement. Medical emergency vehicles will be ensured priority and obstruction-free passage throughout the city.