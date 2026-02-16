Traffic snarls grip key routes in Delhi amid ongoing AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: The security arrangements and traffic restrictions due to the ongoing five-day AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam affected the vehicular movement in several areas across the capital on Monday. A senior police officer said that around 5,000 traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, yet the area near the main venue witnessed a heavy rush.

Prakash Singh, a resident of Ashram, said traffic was moving very slowly when he stepped out of his home. “The traffic from Ashram to ITO was terrible. The stretch near the golf club was especially affected, with vehicles stuck bumper to bumper,” Singh said.

According to a senior police officer, they have asked people to use the metro to avoid delays and the struggle of being stuck on the road. “We have made adequate traffic arrangements in view of the AI Summit. Around 5,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed, and we have made sure that the commuters would not face any kind of inconvenience,” the officer said.