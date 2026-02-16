‘Women may be wearing burqas, but are getting educated’

Just a day after flying in from New York, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin sits through her session at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival and then settles down for a nearly two-hour interview. She says she likes collecting photographs from places where people value her. Raised as an atheist by her father, Nasrin recalls reading the Quran in Arabic without understanding it. When she read it in Bengali, she found its tenets oppressive to women. A doctor by profession, she chose to speak up — a decision that turned her life into a whirlwind after she was exiled from Bangladesh. As Bangladesh is set for a new era after the general elections, we present excerpts from an interaction:



Will elections in Bangladesh change the situation there?

There is some hope, though I don’t know how much. One day, people in Bangladesh will tire of Islamic laws and revolt, like in Iran, where people now say: ‘We are not a Muslim nation, we are Persians. And we don’t want Islamic laws.’

How do you view Muhammad Yunus, once seen as a Nobel Peace Prize icon?

He is a fundamentalist. I think he is like Aung San Suu Kyi or Henry Kissinger — peace prize winners who later proved harmful. Mob violence has been going on for a year, and he does not care.