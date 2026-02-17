Academics, students back UGC equity reforms

NEW DELHI: The All India Forum for Equity on Monday held a conference to counter what it described as a “malicious defamation campaign” against the nationwide movement seeking implementation of UGC Equity Regulations and the Rohith Act. The forum alleged sustained attempts to discredit protests that intensified after reported attacks on demonstrators on February 12 and 13.
Despite these challenges, the forum said the call for Akhil Bharatiya Vanchit Adhikaar Diwas was observed at over 100 centres across the country. Speakers reiterated their commitment to strengthening the movement for equity in higher education and urged the government to take concrete steps towards enacting the Rohith Act.
Among the speakers were S Irfan Habib, Apoorvanand and Hemlata Mahishwar. Progressive student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India, AISA and DSF, also extended solidarity.
Habib referred to the disruption of his public talk at Delhi University, alleging that attacks by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad reflect a growing normalisation of intimidation on campuses. Apoorvanand warned that recent incidents, including alleged attacks inside police stations, raise serious concerns about shrinking space for democratic discourse.
Mahishwar highlighted the historical oppression of SC, ST and OBC students, stressing that equity reforms are necessary to enable marginalised communities to emerge as leaders of democratic struggles. Student leaders and activists also shared experiences. Rovin, a DU student, spoke about facing casteist abuse during protests. Anjali and Tanvi recounted social media threats and violence they attributed to right-wing student groups. Aishe Ghosh underlined the need to defend public universities as spaces for social justice.
The forum announced plans to expand its campaign through state-level gatherings in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, including a Bihar convention scheduled by February 24.