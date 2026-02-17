Academics, students back UGC equity reforms

NEW DELHI: The All India Forum for Equity on Monday held a conference to counter what it described as a “malicious defamation campaign” against the nationwide movement seeking implementation of UGC Equity Regulations and the Rohith Act. The forum alleged sustained attempts to discredit protests that intensified after reported attacks on demonstrators on February 12 and 13.

Despite these challenges, the forum said the call for Akhil Bharatiya Vanchit Adhikaar Diwas was observed at over 100 centres across the country. Speakers reiterated their commitment to strengthening the movement for equity in higher education and urged the government to take concrete steps towards enacting the Rohith Act.

Among the speakers were S Irfan Habib, Apoorvanand and Hemlata Mahishwar. Progressive student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India, AISA and DSF, also extended solidarity.