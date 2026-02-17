Between Skin & Silence: A Quiet Conversation in Contemporary Art

Nero Art Hub presents 'Between Skin & Silence', a contemplative group exhibition that brings together contemporary paintings and photographs exploring the nuanced relationship between the human body, space, and emotion. On view from February 4 to 18, 2026, the exhibition is open daily from 11 am to 6 pm at Nero Art Hub Art Gallery, New Delhi.

The exhibition features works by Sophie Muret, Lorraine Thiria, Anamika, and Naman, whose practices move fluidly between figuration and abstraction. Through distinct visual languages, the artists reflect on intimacy, vulnerability, perception, and emotional depth.

At the heart of the exhibition is a quiet yet powerful dialogue between exposed form and inner stillness. Muret’s vulnerable self-imagery finds resonance alongside Thiria’s atmospheric abstractions, creating a visual rhythm between presence and pause. Emerging voices further expand the narrative, examining skin as both a physical surface and a site of memory, sensation, and silence.

Curated by Ranbir Rathi as part of India Art Fair Parallel 2026, 'Between Skin & Silence' invites viewers to slow down and engage with what lies beneath the surface. The exhibition offers a reflective viewing experience—one that privileges pause, observation, and emotional resonance beyond words.