Delhi CM, L-G inaugurate Nehru Place multilevel parking that can accomodate 2,000 vehicles daily

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated a six-storey multi-level parking facility at Nehru Place. The modern structure can accommodate 650 cars and 352 two-wheelers at a time, with a daily capacity of around 2,000 vehicles on a rotational basis, the Chief Minister said.

Developed by the Delhi Development Authority under the Union government’s UDF scheme, the project marks a key step in upgrading Nehru Place, one of Asia’s largest IT and commercial hubs, which sees over 1.3 lakh daily visitors. The L-G said the facility addresses long-standing parking issues, eases congestion caused by unauthorised parking and reflects a commitment to organised and sustainable infrastructure. He urged citizens to use the facility and support a greener, smarter Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the project tackles one of the city’s biggest challenges and praised the L-G and DDA for completing it quickly.

The multi-level parking uses AAC blocks for better earthquake resistance and shear walls for added stability. It features VDC technology for durability, automated ticketing, digital displays, 148 CCTV cameras, fire safety systems and disabled-friendly access.

It also includes EV charging points, energy-efficient lighting, ventilation systems, vertical gardens and rainwater harvesting, promoting sustainable urban development.